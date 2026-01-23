We can’t overturn Chawama results, just seek legal redress, ECZ advises Muunda

By Shadreck Jere

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has advised United Party for National Development (UPND) Chawama losing candidate Morgan Muunda to seek legal redress through the courts if he is dissatisfied with the outcome of the recently held Chawama parliamentary by-election.

ECZ says the commission has no legal authority to overturn election results once they have been officially declared, noting that any disputes arising from an election must be resolved using established legal channels.

Muunda lost the Chawama by-election to Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) candidate Bright Nundwe.

In a recent interview with News, ECZ spokesperson Patricia Luhanga said the commission conducted the by-election in line with the law and existing electoral procedures, adding that the role of ECZ ends once results are announced.

“Once election results are declared, the Electoral Commission cannot reverse or alter them.

Any aggrieved candidate is advised to seek redress through the courts as provided for by the law,” Luhanga said.

She explained that the electoral process provides room for candidates or political parties to challenge results they believe were affected by irregularities, but such matters fall under the jurisdiction of the judiciary and not the commission.

Muunda has publicly claimed that the election was not free and fair, arguing that some of his supporters were allegedly prevented from voting at one polling station during the by-election.

However, ECZ maintained that all polling stations that were scheduled to open did so, and that voting was conducted according to electoral guidelines.

The Chawama by-election was held following the nullification of the parliamentary seat, attracting several political parties and independent candidates.

Bright Nundwe of the FDD emerged winner after securing the highest number of votes, while Muunda came second.

ECZ has since reiterated its commitment to conducting transparent, credible and peaceful elections, and has urged all stakeholders to respect the law and democratic processes.

Credit -Diggers