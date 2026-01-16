“We Don’t Play About Blood” – Davido Reveals His Father Forced Him to Take DNA Tests





Afrobeats superstar Davido has disclosed that his decision to undergo repeated DNA tests regarding the paternity of teenager Anu Adeleke was not entirely his own choice but rather a directive from his billionaire father, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke.





The Father’s Decree



Responding to a fan on X (formerly Twitter) who praised the Adeleke family for their reputation of embracing all their offspring regardless of the circumstances, the singer clarified that his father demands absolute certainty when it comes to lineage. Davido explained that Dr. Adeleke personally insisted on the tests to ensure the truth was established without doubt, emphasizing the family’s strict principles regarding heritage.





He wrote:



“You guys don’t know my father … he’s even the one that forced me to go .. Adeleke’s we don’t play about Blood on this side !”





Five Negative Tests



The controversy, which dates back to 2017 when Ayo Labinjoh first accused the singer of fathering her daughter, has persisted despite Davido’s claims that five separate tests at reputable hospitals have returned negative results. He maintained that his father’s insistence on these procedures was to protect the family’s integrity against the persistent allegations