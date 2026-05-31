We Have Not Abandoned M’membe – Siamunene

We Have Not Abandoned M’membe – Siyamunene

New Focus Party (NFP) president Richewell Siyamunene has clarified that his party remains a committed member of the People’s Pact Alliance led by opposition leader Dr. Fred M’membe, despite his decision to contest this year’s general elections as a presidential candidate.

Speaking during a media briefing in lusaka,Mr. Siyamunene dismissed suggestions that the NFP had withdrawn from the pact, stressing that the party continues to support the objectives and vision of the People’s Pact.

He explained that while both he and Dr. M’membe will appear on the presidential ballot, the development should not be interpreted as a sign of division within the Pact.

Mr. Siyamunene revealed that the two leaders have reached a mutual understanding to support one another in advancing the interests of the Zambian people should either emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.

“We have not abandoned Dr. M’membe or the People’s Pact Alliance. Our participation in the election is aimed at giving Zambians a broader choice while remaining committed to the shared goal of national development and good governance,” he said.

The NFP leader further outlined his party’s development agenda, stating that economic transformation remains at the heart of the party’s vision…

He said the NFP intends to drive growth through strategic investments in Education, Technology, Innovation and Skills Development.

According to the Presidential aspirant, empowering citizens with knowledge and modern technological tools is key to creating jobs, reducing poverty and building a competitive economy.

He described the New Focus Party as “the National Poverty Exit Engine,” emphasizing the party’s commitment to policies that will uplift communities and create sustainable economic opportunities for all Zambians.

As the country heads towards the general elections, Mr. Siyamunene reaffirmed the NFP’s commitment to working with like-minded partners while presenting its own solutions to the challenges facing the nation.