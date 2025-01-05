WE HAVE SPENT K60, 000   MORE THAN FRED M’MEMBE ON DANDY CRAZY’S FUNERAL, SAYS PF

By Raphael Nakacinda

CLARIFICATION OF PLEDGED SUPPORT BY PF TOWARDS DANDY’S FUNERAL



It is very true that the statement by PF and Tonse alliance SG Hon comrade Nakachinda that PF would buy the burial site and coffin was on point.





What must be noted is that by the time PF went to secure the burial site, they found socialist members , family members to Dandy in the presence of other musician trying to secure the burial site.

The family members were kept at grave site for over 3 hrs while waiting for socialist to raise the money for the burial site the family had chosen, at that point PF asked to pay, the burial site the family chose was worth K50, 000 and PF negotiated and were given the discount of K600 and paid K49, 400. The only thing PF didnt do was put the receipt in their names but was put in the name of a family representative present.



When PF asked the family that they proceed to buy the coffin the family and the musician present indicated a well wisher had already procured the coffin, asked who the well wisher was so they could refund the money back as was already budgeted for and announced , the family and the musician declined to disclose the identity of the well wisher. Noticing the presence of socialist members, it was obvious to some extent.

It was then revealed that the coffin is paid for except for services. So PF asked to be taken where coffin was bought, it was at St. Anne’s UTH where PF leaders it was the socialist that bought the coffin and the receipts were in their names. At that point PF paid for other services that socialist had not paid for, the amount was in excess of K11, 000 which means PF in total had spent over K60, 000 towards the funeral of the great legend Dandy.





*Caution:* Politics of wanting to take advantage of misfortunes of others to gain political advantage must be discouraged, it’s unzambian.