WE NEED PROGRESSIVE LEADERSHIP IN ZAMBIA-  Fred M’membe

WE NEED PROGRESSIVE LEADERSHIP IN ZAMBIA

A government is put in power by its people in order for it to solve problems and not to ask for solutions.

It is put in power not to enrich a few, but to serve the people. When a leader has the country at heart, they will not take unnecessary trips at a difficult time such as this. They will put the country and its people first.

Today, we are worried about the present and future of our country. Surely, 15 to 20 hours loadshedding is way too much. Our people’s many businesses have closed and there will be no recovering. What do they do? How will they feed their families? The cost of living keeps skyrocketing and we don’t seem to have the leadership that is taking the plight of our people seriously. But in the end, our people will make a decision. To continue on this miserable path or to opt for progressive leadership.

What we are witnessing today is not the way to run a country. We can and should do better.

Fred M’membe