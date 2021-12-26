Wynter M. Kabimba, ODS, SC
We shall not allow HH to become a dictator who intimidates harasses and persecutes his perceived opponents just because we’ve personal issues with those victims of his persecution because dictators once created by society develop an insatiable appetite for victims at all time.
Once a dictator is done with his immediate perceived enemies he’ll look around for more victims and you and me may be the next victims so don’t applaud a dictator at any time.
Wynter M Kabimba
Cold season in the first place you did not want HH to be a president without your support his the head of state. So just close your losing mouth.
If the President was a dictator can you find time to provide checks and balances you are doing now.Ba Winter appreciate what the New government is doing.At one time you were embarrassed by PF when thy celebrated your downfall as a Minister of Justice with the coffin .
There is no room for dictatorship in Zambia sorry. If you have nothing to offer better you shut your MOUTH.
Mr Pompous Irrelevant has nothing to say but has to find rubbish to say so he stays in the news…..
You are Irrelevant on the Zambian political scene and you might as well join Cosmo Mumba or any of the other clowns who have nothing to offer to Zambians
HH does not need permission from Lamimbya to do the right things. Let Kabimba, the loser, get used to HH running the affairs diligently.
Mr Kabimba am sure you know the meaning of a dictator. People.in.PF had committed alot of cases, they were.very sure that there will never be another government. Alabwelelapo Sydrome.
So Me K. it is prosecution of those that plundered our money, sleeping on money (subsidy money) by Cadres, Carrying money in boxes and broadcasting (throwing around) to PF members. Stepping on heaps of money on the floor- a cadre! Al that was subsidy money.
No no no they should be persecuted.
Mr Kabimba did you.also participate?
The guili are afraid. Who is the owner of Ngucha Filling Station?