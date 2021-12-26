Wynter M. Kabimba, ODS, SC



We shall not allow HH to become a dictator who intimidates harasses and persecutes his perceived opponents just because we’ve personal issues with those victims of his persecution because dictators once created by society develop an insatiable appetite for victims at all time.

Once a dictator is done with his immediate perceived enemies he’ll look around for more victims and you and me may be the next victims so don’t applaud a dictator at any time.

Wynter M Kabimba