‘We took 5 negative DNA tests’ — Davido fires back at girl claiming he’s her dad





David Adeleke, the Afrobeats star better known as Davido, has issued a rebuttal after an online paternity claim by a teenager.





The controversy began when an Instagram user Anu Adeleke posted an open letter pleading with the singer to take a DNA test.





The young lady, who said she was about to enter her teenage years, claimedthat not knowing her father had led to severe bullying and mental anguish throughout her school life.





She stated she was seeking to establish her identity and respectfully requested the test from “Mr David Adeleke”.