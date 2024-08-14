We went to serve a call out to Tasila Lungu at her home, for questioning and not at Edgar Lungu’s house-DEC

DEC REFUSES TO HAVE STORMED FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU’S HOUSE TODAY

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lusaka, Wednesday 14th August, 2024.

Contrary to social media claims and speculations that a Joint Operations Team from the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), and the Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC), today 14th August 2024, did surround the house to the former Republican President of Zambia; Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu while him and his wife Mrs. Esther Lungu, were attending Court, at the Lusaka Magistrate Court, the DEC wishes to refute and dispel such assertions as no such operation took place.

The Commission wishes to place on record that today, acting within the provisions of the Laws of the Republic of Zambia, a team of DEC officers did visit Mr. and Mrs. Tasila Lungu Mwansa’s residence which is believed to be property Number F/4142/9/14/P- Farm behind Economic Zone- MFEZ Chifwema.

The purpose of the said visit was to serve a Call- Out under Warrant, to Mrs. Tasila Lungu Mwansa, who was said to be not at the residence. However, upon arrival, officers found a Security Guard from Corvus Security. Officers then introduced themselves and explained the purpose of the visit. In the ensuing conversation, the security guard mentioned that he wasn’t the one in charge of the property and as such, resolved to contact a fellow Security Guard who came with a Shot Gun. Officers then re-introduced themselves to the second Security Guard and explained to him the purpose of the visit.

Initially, he was compliant and willing to receive the Call-Out, but requested to get instructions from an unknown person and upon return from the Guard House located at the entrance to the said property, he refused to receive the Call-Out.

Officers then got the original copy of the Call-Out and enclosed it in an envelope which was then addressed to Mrs. Tasila Lungu Mwansa. Upon sealing the envelope, officers slid the subject envelope under the gate and drove-off.

Members of the public may wish to note that Mrs. Tasila Lungu Mwansa is currently wanted for questioning by the Commission.

The Commission wishes to indicate that we remain resolute in enforcing the law in a professional and judicious manner in order to ensure that justice prevails.

Issued by:

Allan Tamba

Public Relations Officer

Drug Enforcement Commission.