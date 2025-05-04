WE’VE NOT GIVEN TAX HOLIDAYS TO MINES, ZAMBIA WOULD COLLAPSE IF WE DID – KABUSWE



MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says government has created a “deal room” to connect mining licence holders with investors. Kabuswe says Zambia has not granted tax holidays to mining companies, warning the country would collapse if that were the case.



Speaking on the Hot Seat radio programme, Thursday, Kabuswe said the deal room would serve as a platform for negotiations, bringing together those who hold licences and those with the capital to develop them. He also warned that government would not support suppliers who delivered substandard goods to mining firms. “We have now formed what is called a deal room where those with licences and those with capital are brought together.



