WHAT A WORLD OF TWO FACES, LESSON LEARNT FROM DANDY CRAZY’S DEATH…



One important lesson I have drawn from the tragic accident and passing of Dandy Crazy is that what you produce doesn’t seem to matter the most compared to who you impact!



On the same day Dandy Crazy was involved in a fatal accident, a renowned Professor of Engineering also lost his life in a similar road traffic incident if not at the same incident.





While two or so images of the professor circulated briefly on social media, it is likely that only about 10% of this platform’s members are even aware of his name or passing.



President Hakainde Hichilema shared a message of recovery for Dandy Crazy and later offered condolences to his family.





Yet, upon reviewing the president’s Facebook page, there was no mention of the professor—a senior citizen who contributed significantly to shaping the engineering field in Zambia.



In addition, the BBC reported Dandy Crazy’s death on all their platforms, including social media, their website, radio, and television.





Meanwhile, the Zambian government, through the Ministry of Arts, covered all funeral costs for Dandy Crazy.



Surprisingly, the Ministry of Education failed to recognize the professor’s passing, and it appears that even a message of condolence was not sent.



Troubling questions arise: Was his passing unnoticed? Or was it deemed less significant? Or a musician who has more impact on the nation than a professor?





Question: What type of contribution must one make to be recognized as an important figure in Zambia?



To be clear, this is not about diminishing any loss; every death is painful.



However, out of curiosity, one might wonder: whose accomplishments weigh more heavily on the scales of national impact—a professor who educated and mentored generations of engineers, or a musician?





I am aware that different offices and roles carry varying levels of visibility and privilege and my opinion is open to correction.



However, this situation leaves us with much to reflect upon about our values and the recognition we give to those who shape our nation.



Credit:Fyambe Media