What has Kalimanshi done for UPND to buy him 3 cars, wonders Liswaniso



UPND National Youth Chairperson, Gilbert Liswaniso says the party has not bought Innocent Kalimanshi any motor vehicle.





Speaking when he appeared on Showstar’s House podcast today, Liswaniso says the former Patriotic Front—PF die hard cadre has done nothing for the party to buy him cars that other party members don’t have.





“What has Kalimanshi done for UPND to buy him 3 cars?” Liswaniso wonders.



He says claims that UPND has bought cars for Kalimanshi—Ama Americans are not true and that it is him who approached the party if he could join after seeing President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership.





He says the party is open to welcome anyone who is willing to work with the UPND government for the betterment of the nation.





“UPND has rehabilitation so if people claim we have allowed a PF criminal in our party, he will be rehabilitated and become a better citizen,” Liswaniso says.





He says UPND does not buy people, it only mobilises people so that they can join the party.



©️ TV Yatu