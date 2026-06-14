WHAT WE HAVE LEARNED FROM THE KITWE RALLY: WHY MAKEBI IS BAGGAGE FOR BRIAN MUNDUBILE





ONE of the things i observed at the rally and the news that i for from several informants is that you could feel how irritable Brian Mundubile was when Makebi was given the mic. BM i think i can respect him as a politician, he promises enough and delivers less enough to be a politician.





But Makebi, with him the unfortunate fact is that he seems to just be occupying space with his restore party.



Restore what? YOU ARE AMONG the few PF MPs that actually lost to UPND in Eastern Province when your party was in power. You know me i dont do tribalism, but how bad must you be to have your last name as Zulu and then lose to UPND? IN FREAKING EASTERN PROVINCE.





THATS like being Hamasaka and losing to PF in Monze. Thats just bad… because the idea is that even if you do not have a manifesto if you last name is Zulu, the real election was adoption. Once you were adopted with the last name being Zulu in Eastern Province you were guaranteed a win.





But Makebi failed.



He was given everything that one needs to win in eastern province. A zulu last name, a lungu president. Thats like having your father and mother judge you in a talent concert. You are supoosed to win.





BUT NO.. MAKEBI STILL FAILED. WHILE REREPRESENTING EASTERN PROVINCE WITH HIS PRESIDENT ACTUALLY WINNING THE PROVINCE.



LUNGU WON EASTERN PROVINCE.



MAKEBI LOST HIS CONSTITUENCY





I obviously dont think honorable brian mundubile is of suffienct caliber to challenge my boss, PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA but he still deserved anyone other than Makebi.



I do not respect that Makebis claim has been circumstancial.