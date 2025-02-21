What we know about Shaq’s TNT deal that will pay him $15 million per year

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has signed a long-term deal with TNT Sports worth over $15 million per year in a move that has delighted basketball fans across the globe. The deal means that the iconic Inside the NBA crew, which include Shaq, Charles Barkley, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Ernie Johnson Jr. will be together despite the show transitioning to ESPN next season, according to Black Enterprise.

Also, the deal has assuaged the fear of fans who thought the show might be scrapped after TNT lost its NBA media rights to NBC and Amazon in the league’s latest TV deal. Also, TNT has an agreement with ESPN to license Inside the NBA in exchange for a package of Big 12 college football and basketball games. What is more, the deal keeps the show alive and also ensures its legendary cast stays intact.

“Inside the NBA is universally recognized as one of the best and most culturally impactful shows in sports,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. “We have long admired the immensely talented team and are thrilled to add their chemistry and knowledge to our robust set of NBA studio offerings to super-serve NBA fans like never before. The addition of Inside the NBA further solidifies ESPN as the preeminent destination for sports fans.”

Shaq, who joined the show in 2011 after a successful 19-year NBA career, has become a star of Inside the NBA. His chemistry with Barkley, Smith, and Johnson has turned the show into a cultural phenomenon, blending insightful analysis with hilarious banter.

“I’m thrilled to continue this journey with my brothers,” Shaq said in a statement, according to Clutch Points. “We’ve built something special here, and I’m excited to keep making fans laugh and think for years to come.”

For Shaq, this deal is more than just a paycheck. It is a testament to his enduring popularity and versatility. From his storied NBA career to his successful ventures in business and entertainment, Shaq has become a global icon. His role on Inside the NBA has further cemented his legacy, proving that his charisma and insight transcend the basketball court.

The NBA legend has an estimated net worth of $600 million, making him one of the richest retired players in basketball history. Despite his massive net worth, the 7′ 1″, 325-pound giant grew up in a low-income household situated in the ‘Projects’ of Newark, New Jersey. Often called “Shaq’ or “The Big Aristotle”, the NBA legend was only an infant when his father was jailed on drug charges in Kentucky. When his father was eventually released from prison, he left his son’s life. And so he grew up with his mother and stepfather, Phillip Harrison.