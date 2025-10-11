BREAKING: When asked why didn’t President Trump win the Nobel Peace Prize, Nobel Committee chair essentially says “We only give the award to people of courage and integrity.”





Reporter: U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize and he’d like to have it. He even said that it would be an insult to the United States if he doesn’t get it.

What does your— as Chairman of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee— think of this, and how has this campaign-like activity by the president and his supporters, domestically and internationally, affected the deliberations and the thinking in the committee?





Nobel Committee Chair: In the long history of the Nobel Peace Prize, I think this committee has seen any type of campaign, media attention. We receive thousands and thousands of letters every year of people wanting to say what for them leads to peace.

This committee sits in a room filled with the portraits of all laureates, and that room is filled with both courage and integrity. So we base only our decision on the work and the will of Alfred Nobel.