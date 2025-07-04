When Tongue in Cheek Tribal Insinuations, Hatred, and Deception is Promoted and encouraged by a Head of State- Muhabi Lungu

Muhabi Lungu

When Tongue in Cheek Tribal Insinuations, Hatred, and Deception is Promoted and encouraged by a Head of State.





A FIVE CHAPTER SERIES BY MUHABI LUNGU



Chapter One (i)



One week ago today, On 24th June 2025, on the same day that the Zambian State filed an inadvisable court injunction in South Africa, primarily in order to punish the *Widow* and *Family* of his main, deceased rival, ( my opinion), our 'unassailable' President also decided to hold several meetings of self justification. Among the organizations met were the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Executive and a large group of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).





In both of these meetings, President HH seemed preoccupied with painting himself as a victim of some "hate' conspiracy; that all the other Presidents before him were not strongly opposed, when they attempted or changed the republican constitution. That Kenneth Kaunda (KK) and Fredrick Chiluba ( FTJ) both changed the constitution, a year before elections and that neither of them were opposed nor had any "hatred" shown to them





In the meeting with CSOs, in particular, our 'infallible' President complained about being **hated* ; that he could "feel it and touch it", while twiddling his fingers to indicate its heart felt texture and the proximity of this "hate"to him. Guarded though he may have been, the implicit tribal connection of this "hatred," was as palpable as his explicit verbalization on this matter, on countless other times over the course of the last few years.





The implicit connection between hate and ethnicity was unquestionably clear to a great majority of listeners; people who have since publicly shared their shock and disappointment. Of course, he and all of his supporters will profusely deny it and accuse all of us of precisely providing the evidence to his point *that* *we* " *hate* " *him* . However, this complaint of "hatred" and victimization is not new. It has been expressed on several occasions, by the President, over time and with less guardedness.





At a mammoth rally held in Kalomo on 21st May 2025, while campaigning and referring to himself as "Sirakainde", the President declared that he " held the keys to power" and that he was " *permanently* *seated* *to* *the* *thrown* *of* *that* *power* " and that no one was going to remove him; "that the leadership was theirs and that they should not allow it to be taken away from them." There can be no denial as to what was being requested for here.





This tongue in cheek subliminal tribal rallying call, deceives no one. Both for those whom the message is intended for and for those whom it is not. We are all able to fully understand what is being communicated and what is being solicited. In this recent case of last week, the exact words of the President were as follows and I quote…





"I have come to notice that in this country, *a* *guy* *like* *me* , is always viewed to be malicious and assessed differently from Presidents before me. Do you want me to justify it? ….YES, there wasn't this sort of hatred that I can touch, I can feel, because it is HH. It is this animal pariah we don't like. Why else don't you like your fellow citizen? *What* *is* *the* *issue* *?*", He asked.





Of course the insinuation and import of his questions were very clear to me and to most honest observers. Upon seeing and hearing this, I cringed and gnashed my teeth. Subsequently, I genuinely felt injured, insulted and disturbed that a Head of State can use such strong accusatory words, in public, against the Zambian people and in order to claim victimization and sympathy for purposes of casting evil intent on the fundamental right towards his power being checked and balanced. That he can publicly and manipulatively ask rhetorical questions, ostensibly designed to elicit leading and suggestive answers; responses which by themselves may promote suggestive defensive "hatred". Incredibly frightening.





What does he mean by "a guy like me?" Is he suggesting that " *a* *guy* *like* *me* ," whatever that means, is above legitimate criticism. Is he suggesting that we are not to express any objections against his bad governance style; because he is somehow special as opposed to those other presidents who previously held the office? Is he demanding that his poor judgement of human relations be exempt from criticism because of some peculiar and unstated condition?





In an analysis of his perspective and in answer to my questions, I will, over the next week, attempt to unpack what I understand his intentions to be, by saying what he said. What is the possible value and strategy in his accusation of "hatred", apparently directed to him by his critics.





Let me first begin by evaluating the truthfulness of his statement regarding the lack of strong opposition voices in previous constitutional amendments.



*Luck* *of* *Hatred* *in* *Previous* *Constitutional* *Amendments* *from* *1973- 2021* .





Let me raise my very strong objection to this *low* , *down,* *dirty* *and* *shameful* *telling* *of* *a* *lie* , ( unworthy to be uttered by a President) that there were no voices of strong decent and objection or active opposition forthcoming, by anybody, during constitutional reforms or changes in 1973, 1990, 1996, 2001, 2016 and 2021.





Secondly, I have noticed a dangerous trend in our country, over the last few years, in which expressing an opposing view or strongly disagreeing with someone's bad behavior is equivalent to "hate." Clearly, the Head of State believes in the principle that opposing his ideas and actions is hatred. He has firmly stated it so. This belief, now frequently repeated by his followers is not only inimical to democracy but very dangerous and retrogressive towards societal progress. It is the stuff by which dictators are born. Those who want to remain permanently gulued to a seat for which there is no constitutional permanency.





Nevertheless, let me categorically state that the accusation of former Presidents not having been opposed, is either a blatant and deliberate falsehood or grave ignorance of our collective history by its current Head of State. Either way, it is unacceptable dishonesty and disrespect to all of us, to all of the numerous people who risked their jobs, reputations and lives to openly oppose KK, Chiluba and Lungu in their various attempts at changing the constitution.





There can be no dispute or selective memory loss to that fact that aggressive opposition was always the case, in all instances in which constitutional amendments did not originate from popular demand. The opposition was loud, actively voiced, demonstrations held, court actions taken and international lobbing openly pursued. The activities of opposition were in fact so visible and noisy that only a blind and deaf individual could have failed to pick them up.





Only a totally detached individual or a deceitful person can claim ignorance of these events. People who have constantly opposed Constitutional Manipulation, such as Sakwiba Sikota, John Sangwa, Brebnar Changala, Fred M'membe, Lucy Sichone, Fr. Umberto Davoli, Michael Musonda and Samuel Mulafulafu. Catholic clergy such as Fr. Joe Komakoma, Fr. Miya, Fr. Peter Henriot and many other extra ordinary as well as ordinary Zambians too numerous to mention. Many of these individuals are still here to tell the story and have been fighting in opposition to all other Presidents since 1991.





In my personal case, I have been insulted, beaten by the police, tear gassed, arrested and jailed, charged with Treason and Murder, for opposing many of these infractions. My unyielding opposition to contrived manipulation and looming dictatorial tendencies even have contributed to my father, Mkhondo Lungu being unceremoniously fired from being Chief of Protocall and Permanent Secretary.





If HH is ahistorical and if his advisors do not have the courage and decency to put the record straight, in order to encourage him apologize to all those his offensive statement has injured, let me attempt to school him.



This I shall do in the next chapter (ii) to be released on Thursday 3rd of July 2025.



– End of Chapter One (I) .