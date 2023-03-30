WHO IS HE TRYING TO FOOL?- Fred M’membe

WHO IS HE TRYING TO FOOL?

What freedom of assembly and association has Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND government promoted and defended?

How have they done it?

The public order Act which the Police use, or rather abuse, to restrict freedom of assembly has not been repealed or altered in any way? It is still strictly being enforced by the Police and themselves!

Mr Hichilema is not being truthful and sincere on this issue. And who is he trying to fool? His masters in the so called Democracy Summit!

Fred M’membe,

President of the Socialist Party