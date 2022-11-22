WHO IS HON GREYFORD MONDE?

He was born 45 years ago on 10th April 1977 in Nampundwe, Shibuyunji District.

Hon Greyford Monde is married to Nancy Bensaia with whom he has three lovely children.

Hon. Monde is a product of Nampundwe Primary School, Itezhitezhi Basic and Mumbwa Secondary where he did Grade 10 to 12.

He is an Economists with a Bachelor of Economics degree obtained from University of Africa.

In terms of governance experience, Hon. Monde was from 2011 to 2016 Monde area Member of Parliament for Itezhitezhi. During this period in 2013 he was appointed Deputy Minister by President Michael Chilufya Sata and then in 2015 was appointed full Cabinet Minister by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu allowing him to serve under two presidents.

Monde while in parliament served in various parliamentary committees including Government Assurance Chairperson and as

1st Vice President IPU. This allowed him to network among Zambia’s foreign partners and make friends in the SADC as well as entire Africa Union.

As Area MP, Hon. Monde was instrumental in opening up Itezhitezhi to both tourism as well as industrial revolution through working on the main connector roads linking Itezhitezhi to Mumbwa Road and Itezhitezhi to Choma via Namwala Road which helped improve access to to Zambia’s biggest national park, the Kafue National Park (KNP) to allow for increased tourism.

He also begun the operationalisation of the Itezhitetezhi power station that is currently providing extra electricity to Zambia’s national grid.

An ardent supporter of community development , media freedom and sport, Hon. Monde helped support the operations of Itezhitezhi Community Radio Station by sponsoring programmes and local journalists to do their work and helped set up sports organisations in the constituency.

A committed Adventist, Hon. Monde is an active supporter of youth activities in the many youth groupings of his local church.

In the region, he has forged good working relationships with political and african nationalists in the neighbouring countries and their parliaments.

Monde is a an astute businessman and entreprenuer and has created local employment in both Itezhitezhi and Lusaka.

All this gives him confidence that he can unite the Patriotic Front as its leader and provide formidable challenge to the current party in Government and win the 2026 General Elections.

Hon Monde is your Guy, Our Guy. He is listening to you!