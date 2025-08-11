WHO  TOLD LUNGU FAMILY THAT HH WANTS TO BE NEAR THE  CASKET OR THAT HE WANTS TO SEE  LUNGU’S BODY?- Kabesha

GOVT TO LUNGU FAMILY: STOP GUARDING THE CASKET LIKE IT’S CLASSIFIED





Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has politely (well, almost) asked the Lungu family to explain to the nation why they are acting as if President Hakainde Hichilema plans to wrestle his way to Mr. Lungu’s casket.





Speaking on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Kabesha asked the million-kwacha question: What exactly do you think will happen if the President walks near the casket? He also wondered who whispered this grand conspiracy into the family’s ear in the first place.





Apparently, the family has decided the President must be kept at a safe distance, like a toddler near a hot stove. Why? Nobody knows—except maybe the family’s imagination.





Let’s not forget: on August 8, 2025, the government won the court case to bring Mr. Lungu home for a state funeral. But instead of closing this chapter, the family has applied for yet another legal round.





Mr. Lungu passed away on June 5, 2025, in Pretoria. Two months later, instead of focusing on honouring him, we’re stuck in this soap opera about who stands where at the funeral.

