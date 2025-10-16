WHY BRIAN MUNDUBILE MAY NOT BE ON THE BALLOT



The race for Plot One is heating up within the opposition, and this week’s apparent frontrunner is Hon. Brian Mundubile, Member of Parliament for Mporokoso Constituency. His rising prominence has been attributed to strategic manoeuvres aimed at consolidating support among Members of Parliament who form part of the electoral college expected to influence the internal party nomination process.





Sources within the party indicate that Hon. Mundubile has also managed to gain the sympathy of several Provincial Chairpersons, who are reportedly mobilizing support on his behalf. Each chairperson is said to have received K20,000 to facilitate local-level campaign activities in his favour — a move seen as a clear indication of his ambition and organizational reach.





However, despite this surge in political momentum, Hon. Mundubile’s path to the ballot is far from guaranteed. The biggest threat to his presidential aspirations may not come from his rivals, but from within his own camp — and perhaps, from his own past.





Insiders have disclosed that there are ongoing investigations linking Hon. Mundubile to the sponsorship of a controversial social media platform known as Munyaule Facebook Page, which was used to issue defamatory and inflammatory statements against perceived opponents. Credible sources suggest that evidence of his involvement has been secured, and the matter remains under active review by relevant authorities.





If these allegations gain traction or culminate in formal charges, Hon. Mundubile could face serious legal jeopardy — potentially even an arrest around nomination time. Such a development would not only jeopardize his candidacy but could also throw the opposition party into an administrative and electoral crisis, leaving them without a presidential contender at a critical juncture.





For now, Hon. Mundubile remains the frontrunner on paper, but his political future is clouded by uncertainty. His campaign must now navigate a delicate balance — consolidating internal support while addressing the growing shadow of controversy that threatens to derail his ambitions.





One thing is clear: as the race to State House intensifies, the Mundubile camp has a lot of thinking to do.



By Chomba Zulu

Ilelanga News, October 15, 2025.



Photo credit: Phoenix Zambia FM