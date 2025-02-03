Why Has President Hakainde Decided to Stay at His Private Residence Instead of State House?- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Why Has President Hakainde Decided to Stay at His Private Residence Instead of State House?



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



For some time, many Zambians have been wondering why President Hakainde Hichilema has chosen to live in his private residence, known as “Community House,” instead of moving into State House—the official and traditional residence for Zambia’s sitting presidents. State House is not just a residence; it stands as a historical and symbolic home for Zambia’s leaders, a reminder of continuity, accountability, and unity. So, what is it about President Hakainde’s situation that makes him feel he should bypass this national legacy? Could this decision be interpreted as disregard for the symbolism and trust associated with the office? And, crucially, what does this choice mean for citizens who now find themselves funding the security for a private residence?



What is State House, and Why Does It Matter?



State House holds a special place in Zambia’s identity. It’s not simply an address; it’s a national institution, a public asset, and a symbol of democratic leadership. It’s where presidents have traditionally carried out their duties, hosted national events, and engaged with the public. Every Zambian citizen, regardless of their background, knows that State House represents the highest office in the land—a place where their president resides to conduct the business of the people.



By opting to stay at Community House, President Hichilema raises concerns about what this departure from tradition signifies. State House has long been equipped and maintained specifically for the president’s security, comfort, and official responsibilities. So, what makes the president bypass it for his private home? Is this decision an instance of personal preference taking priority over the integrity of the office? Many are left wondering if this move truly honors the office and respects the people of Zambia.



Who Bears the Cost of Securing Community House?



The choice to live outside State House raises an immediate question of security and financial responsibility. State House is a secure, fortified location, optimized over decades for the president’s safety. But with President Hichilema staying at Community House, significant resources must now be diverted to secure a private residence. This includes deploying additional security personnel, potentially upgrading infrastructure, and even extending monitoring measures in the surrounding neighborhood to meet security standards.



But here’s the key question: should Zambian citizens bear the cost of securing a private residence when a perfectly secure and official one is readily available? At a time when many citizens are facing economic challenges, allocating state funds to secure a private home feels like an undue burden on taxpayers—one that many argue could easily be avoided by using State House, which is already secured and budgeted for.



Is This Setting a New Precedent?



President Hichilema’s decision could set a worrying precedent for future leaders. If the current president can live at a private residence and still demand state-funded security, what prevents future leaders from doing the same? This could result in each successive president claiming separate security arrangements for their own private homes, which would be neither sustainable nor financially responsible.



If this becomes standard practice, it could lead to a fragmentation of executive security and resources, weakening the institution of the presidency and potentially diluting the symbolic power of State House. State House exists as a centralized place for the president to govern, but if that tradition erodes, so too could the sense of stability and unity it represents.



The Need for Transparency and Accountability



Zambians deserve to know the reasoning behind this unconventional choice, particularly when it moves away from long-standing tradition. Transparency in governance is critical, and this includes explaining major decisions that impact public resources and national symbols. While any president might have personal preferences, public service requires a commitment to the responsibilities and traditions that come with the role.



When a leader makes a choice that affects the nation as a whole, citizens deserve a clear explanation. Staying outside of State House might come across as a personal preference that overlooks the symbolic and practical functions of the office. By residing at State House, a president not only upholds tradition but also reinforces their commitment to serving the people with full transparency, accessibility, and respect for the office.



Does This Reflect a Disregard for National Symbols?



State House is more than a grand building; it is an emblem of Zambia’s democratic journey, a place that unites the country under one leader. By choosing not to reside there, President Hichilema might unintentionally suggest that he holds this national institution in low regard. State House was not created simply for convenience—it was established as an enduring symbol of our shared leadership and national unity.



When a president chooses a private home over State House, it may prompt citizens to question what other elements of Zambian heritage and responsibility could be overlooked. Symbols matter, and when a leader resides in the people’s house, they show respect not only for tradition but for the Zambian people themselves.



A Call for Consideration and Clarity



The choice of residence for any sitting president is more than a matter of personal comfort; it’s a public decision with implications for security, national unity, and financial responsibility. President Hichilema’s decision may have valid reasons, but it is crucial that he communicates these to the public. Clarity on this issue would affirm his commitment to transparency and ensure citizens understand the implications of such a significant choice.



In the end, while personal comfort is understandable, a president’s duty to the office and the people must take precedence. Residing in State House not only aligns with the dignity and respect of the office but also symbolizes the unity and trust between the president and the nation. State House is not merely a place to live—it is a national asset, a home for every sitting president, and a place that belongs to all Zambians.