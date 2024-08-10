Why is Government buying commercial land when it sits on free millions of hectares of land?- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Scandal; Government spends $13.5million on troubled Zambeef

Government buys a 1,200 hectares Farm for $13.5million from Zambeef when it has millions of hectares of free land

Government has acquired the Zambeef

Chiawa farm at a cost of US$13.5 million without tender processess or public procurement competition.

Government states that it will use the Zambia National Service (ZNS) to use the farm and expand its maize production and contribute to the country’s food security.

Government sits on millions of hectares of free land under its leasehold and state control.

In the 90s, government sold its state farms under the agressive privatization programme.

But recently government using the 1995 Land Act, set aside land for the adopted Zambian farm block development programme (FBDP) where Government had aside one million hectares of land for this development.

To cede such large tracts of such land to the State, government entered into negotiations with traditional authorities – comprising 4 paramount chiefs, 8 senior chiefs and 240 chiefs overseeing 73 tribes living on customary land.

It succesfully established 11 farming blocks namely; Masonde Farm Block,Mbesuma Ranch Block, Mansha Farm Block, Chikumbilo Farm Block, Nansanga Farm Block, Chongwe Farming Block, Simango Farm Block, Kalumwange Farm Block, Luswishi Farm Block, Solwezi Farm Block and Luena Farm Block.

But the Farming Block programme has suffered greatly as governments over the years have consistently failed to fund development of farm block infrastructure such as dams, access roads and bridges, electricity transmission lines and associated infrastructure.

But strangely, it has found a collasal $13.5million (K351million) to buy a small commercial farm?

We must understand that Zambeef is in trouble and is undegoing restructuring as demonstrated by recent events.

Recently the UK Government owned British International Investment Plc, hired Lazard Inc. to advise it on its Zambia Deal that has soured.

British International Investment (BII) invested $65 million in Zambeef’s securities in 2016.

Zambeef’s shares are currently valued at £28 million. British International Investment Plc, has hired Lazard Inc to help reschedule and restructure the debt.

The UK government’s development-finance arm invested $65 million in Zambeef Products Plc’s securities in 2016, when the market value of the company was about £46 million ($59 million).

The Lusaka-based firm now has a market capitalization of £28 million as at July 4, 2024.

Clearly someone has used public funds in excess of 13.5million to shore up the troubled company.

Scandal.