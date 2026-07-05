Wicknell Chivayo Gifts Jah Prayzah a 2026 Ford Ranger and US$250,000 on His Birthday

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has showered musician Jah Prayzah with lavish gifts to mark his birthday, including a brand-new 2026 Ford Ranger Platinum and US$250,000 in cash.

The announcement was made in a lengthy post on X, where Chivayo also praised the award-winning artist for his contribution to Zimbabwean music and culture.

Also Read: ‘Hakuna umwe akaita semi’; Jah Prayzah praises Wicknell Chivayo after $250k birthday present

‘Celebrating the GOAT’ Tribute

Chivayo described Jah Prayzah as the “Greatest of All Time,” hailing him as a consistent and creatively gifted musician whose work continues to shape the country’s music landscape.

He said Jah Prayzah’s ability to blend modern sounds with African heritage has inspired multiple generations and strengthened cultural pride.

The businessman singled out several of the artist’s hit songs, including Ndini Mukudzei, Mibvunzo, Ruzhowa and Kuno, noting that the latter held deep personal emotional meaning for him.

Recognition of Social Impact

Beyond music, Chivayo also credited Jah Prayzah for using his platform to address national issues such as drug and substance abuse as well as gender-based violence.

He referenced the musician’s involvement in socially conscious projects and performances at national events, saying his influence extends beyond entertainment.

Details of the Birthday Gift

Chivayo instructed Jah Prayzah to collect a fully paid 2026 Ford Ranger Platinum from a Harare dealership, along with US$250,000 in cash.

“As I celebrate your birthday today, allow me to say a BIG CONGRATULATIONS, my brother. Please GO & SEE Victor on Monday at Exquisite Car Dealership and collect your brand new 2026 FORD RANGER PLATINUM, which is FULLY paid for and ready for COLLECTION. In addition, please collect US$`250,000 in CASH, as I promised, and spoil yourself on your special day. Please usasiye MAININI vangu, ndivo vanobata nekuchengeta MARI 🤣🤣🤣.”

He added that the gifts were part of his continued appreciation for the artist’s work and contribution to the country’s cultural identity.

Wedding Talk and Bigger Plans Spark Attention

In a light-hearted section of his post, Chivayo also referenced rumours of an upcoming wedding for Jah Prayzah, joking about potentially attending uninvited.

“RUMOUR has it that there may be WEDDING BELLS this coming August 💍😁. I am yet to receive my INVITATION, but whether I receive one or not, I have already decided that I will simply GATECRASH! 🤣🤣🤣 . After all the gifts you have received from me over the years, I will NOT SPOIL you too much on your wedding day. Wave MBADA paHARARE. Tichango kupai ma FRIDGE, microwave, a few plates and cups, neku PLEDGER mombe ne MBUDZI dziri kumusha.”

He further mentioned plans involving legendary chimurenga musician Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo, suggesting he would be willing to fund a major performance fee should he appear at any such event—or even at a private celebration.

“There is ONE wedding gift that would give me the GREATEST PLEASURE of all. If the wedding is there, I will be happy for you to invite the LEGENDARY Thomas “MUKANYA” Mapfumo, your MBIRA mentor and one of Africa’s greatest CHIMURENGA MUSIC icons, to perform on your special day. If he accepts this invitation, I will personally pay him US`$500,000 in CASH for that performance. If, for whatever reason, that performance does not happen, I will still GLADLY INVITE him to perform for me and my family in my own backyard on my birthday and pay him 1 million USD …🤑🤑🤑💰💵it woud be an honour for our CHIMURENGA icon to finally retire from music as a MILLIONAIRE, and perform his last BIRA in style ignoring opinions from all the broke and helpless social media celebrities !!!”