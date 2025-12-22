Wicknell Chivayo Pledges Vehicles and Cash to Security Forces’ Cheer Funds on Unity Day

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has announced major donations to Zimbabwe’s security services cheer funds. He pledged vehicles and cash worth millions of dollars to support welfare programmes for serving and retired personnel.

The announcement was made on Unity Day, as the country marked the signing of the 1987 Unity Accord that brought together ZANLA and ZIPRA forces.

Unity Day Message Highlights Peace and Patriotism

In a statement shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Chivayo said Unity Day serves as a reminder of Zimbabwe’s collective commitment to peace, national cohesion and patriotism.

He paid tribute to the late former President Robert Mugabe and the late former Vice President Joshua Nkomo for their roles in forging unity, describing the accord as a defining moment in the country’s history.

Chivayo also praised the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS), crediting them with maintaining peace and stability in the country.

Also Read: “History Has Been Made”: Wicknell Chivayo Gifts Scottland FC US$250,000 for Winning 2025 PSL Title

Donations Target Welfare of Serving and Retired Personnel

Chivayo said his contributions were aimed at supporting the welfare of men and women in uniform, particularly during the festive season.

He noted that cheer funds linked to the security services have, over the years, assisted with school fees for orphans, medical care for injured and disabled veterans, groceries for widows in remote areas and support for retired officers facing hardship.

“These funds ensure that those who serve or have served are not left behind,” he said.

Vehicles and Cash Allocated Across Security Services

According to the announcement, Chivayo pledged the following donations:

ZDF Commander’s Christmas Cheer Fund: 10 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR vehicles and US$1 million in cash

10 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR vehicles and US$1 million in cash ZRP Commissioner-General’s Cheer Fund: 5 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR vehicles and US$500,000 in cash

5 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR vehicles and US$500,000 in cash ZPCS Commissioner-General’s Cheer Fund: 5 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR vehicles and US$500,000 in cash

He said the vehicles would be used for welfare-focused and operational outreach programmes under the respective cheer funds.

Presidential Approval Required Before Handover

Chivayo stated that the vehicles are ready for immediate handover through Faramatsi Motors, and the cash is available for distribution.

However, the entire donation remains subject to approval by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces.