Will Smith Furious At Memes And Comments Linking Him to Diddy’s Escapades

Top actor Will Smith has joined the many celebrities who do not want to be linked to the many legal battles surrounding embattled rapper Sean Diddy Combs.

The Bad Boys Ride or Die star has decided to clear his name and address some social media rumors that sought to tarnish his image.

During a performance at the Observatory North Park Theater in San Diego on Thursday, December 12, he made some public comments, clarifying his relationship with Diddy.

“The world we’re in right now, it’s really hard for y’all to discern what’s real and what’s true, you know?…“I’ve been seeing y’all’s memes and stuff…

“Some of that stuff’s funny.…I haven’t addressed any of this publicly, but I just wanna say this very clearly: I don’t have s* to do with Puffy, so y’all can stop all them memes. You can stop all of that bulls*” he was quoted.

Will Smith said the public should disregard disparaging comments connecting him to charges leveled against the Bad Boys founder.

“I ain’t been nowhere near that man, ain’t did none of that stupid s***,” he claimed. “So whenever y’all hear it, if somebody say that, it’s a damn lie…“I don’t even like baby oil,” he teased.

“I usually don’t respond to dumbass stuff because it’s so many things. People say so much stuff. But that one — your memes was doing too much. Y’all was having me mad,” he added.

While many dissociate themselves from Sean Diddy Combs, television personality and rapper Nick Cannon recently spoke about the moments he spent at parties organized by Diddy.

Nick Cannon, however, clarified that the parties were not one of the so-called “freak off” sessions and its related escapades for which Diddy has been accused.

In an interview on The Breakfast Club, he said he was about 16 to 17 years old when he attended one of Diddy’s parties.

“I live my truth. I remember standing outside, you know, trying to get into a Puff party out here in New York… Everybody was Like, how the ‘One More Chance’ video looked, that’s the real stuff out here.

“I was in there Harlem shaking, doing all of that stuff,” the father of 12 recalled, explaining that the Bad Boy parties were the talk of the town back in the day, so he had to find his way to one of the events,” he noted.