WILLAH  MUDOLO RESIGNS FROM THE PATRIOTIC FRONT



10 June 2026



The Secretary General

Patriotic Front

Lusaka, Zambia



Dear Secretary General,



RE: RESIGNATION FROM THE PATRIOTIC FRONT



I write to formally tender my resignation from the Patriotic Front, with effect from 10 June 2026.





This decision has not been taken lightly. However, after serious reflection, I have come to the firm conclusion that I can no longer continue to associate myself with a political organisation that lacks a clear plan, a coherent national agenda, and objective leadership capable of inspiring confidence among its members and the Zambian people.





The Patriotic Front was once a movement that carried the hopes of many citizens. Sadly, in its current state, the party appears to have lost direction, discipline, and a compelling vision for the future. Instead of providing strong leadership and a credible roadmap for national renewal, the party has allowed uncertainty, internal confusion, and a lack of strategic purpose to weaken its standing.





Leadership must be guided by principle, clarity, and the interests of the people. Where there is no clear objective, no organised plan, and no consistent leadership direction, it becomes difficult for any serious-minded individual to remain committed in good conscience.





I therefore wish to make it clear that my resignation is final and effective immediately. I step away from the Patriotic Front with a clear conscience and with the belief that Zambia deserves political leadership that is focused, disciplined, accountable, and genuinely committed to national progress.





Please accept this letter as formal notice of my resignation from the Patriotic Front and kindly update your records accordingly.



Yours faithfully,



Willah J. Mudolo

Presidential Candidate