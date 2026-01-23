WISHING PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ILL HEALTH UN ZAMBIAN AND A TABOO



It’s unfortunate that the opposition have clearly abandoned their critical role of providing credible checks and balances to government, in preference to grandstanding and wishing President Hakainde Hichilema ill health.





The opposition’s malicious and inhumane gesture to perpetually wish the Head of State ill health should be condemned in the strongest terms by all patriotic Zambians, as it’s not only unacceptable and un-Zambian but also a taboo in an African society.





It’s indeed for this reason, the opposition whose alliances are crumbling should focus their attention on selling their manifesto if at all they have any, to the electorate as this is an election year instead of peddling falsehoods on the health of the Republican President in an effort to gain cheap political mileage.





In fact, President Hakainde Hichilema is well and performing his duties diligently, contrary to assertions by prophets of doom that he is unwell when in fact not.





Spuki Mulemwa

Spuki Mulemwa
Western Province UPND Presidential Campaign Team Media Coordinator