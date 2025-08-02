WNBA game temporarily stopped after s33x toy is thrown onto court

Tuesday’s closely-contested WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries was temporarily stopped for all the weird reasons after a neon green dildo was thrown onto the court.

Per E! Online, the incident happened in the fourth quarter and the final minute of the game. “Something flies on the court actually from the crowd,” announcer Morgan Ragan said in a video shared on X. “And you can see the object.”

Ragan also described the object as a “green thing” which “bounces and goes to the sideline” of the court. “We’re not exactly sure where it came from,” she said.

Ragan also registered her displeasure over what had occurred, particularly when the match was closely contested and both teams had 75 points apiece. “No room for any of that type of activity,” she said.

The game was briefly stopped as a result, and the camera later zoomed in on the object – which was a dildo. “And no one’s picked the object up yet, you guys,” Ragan said.

Move over Buffalo, someone threw a lime green dildo on the court during play in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/VXOjE790Bm — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) July 30, 2025

“Oh my gosh. OK. OK. Inappropriate,” Ragan additionally said when the camera zoomed in and captured the sex toy. “Get them out of here, whoever it is,” she added.

An officer was later seen using a towel to pick up the object after security and police officers were seen laughing. The game ultimately resumed, and the Valkyries edged over Dream with a 77-75 score.

Information regarding the individual who threw the dildo onto the court was not available at the time of this report.