A Kentucky, USA woman accused of destroying her ex-boyfriend’s car smiled broadly in her mugshot after being arrested for the alleged vandalism.

Stephanie Carlquist, 31, is accused of slashing the car’s tires, smashing its windshield and mirrors, bashing the radio, pouring salt into the engine, and even dumping glitter into the air-conditioning vents. The destruction, which occurred in July on two separate occasions, caused more than $12,460 in damage, according to a criminal complaint.

The vehicle was eventually towed to a Goodyear shop in Richmond, where it was declared totaled. A tow truck driver claimed Carlquist admitted to the rampage and even called the victim’s mother to recount what she said.

Carlquist later sent an Instagram message to her ex-boyfriend apologizing for the incident. She reportedly told police her behavior was fueled by stress related to her pregnancy, though she denied responsibility for all of the damage.

She was arrested on August 14 and charged with first-degree criminal mischief, a felony, before being booked into Madison County Detention Center. Instead of appearing remorseful, she smiled brightly in front of the detention center’s logo during her mugshot

Her demeanor quickly went viral online, with many mocking her reaction. “Her smile says it was worth getting a felony,” one person commented, while another added, “Smiling for a mugshot says, ‘I’m not one bit sorry!’”

Carlquist has since been released on a $12,000 bond.

Her case follows another bizarre breakup-related incident earlier this year in Florida, where 34-year-old Sabrina Deanna Coyne was arrested after allegedly throwing a brick engraved with “first date” through her ex-boyfriend’s window.