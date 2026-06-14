WOMAN CHALLENGES MAGISTRATE IN COURT TO VISIT WITCHDOCTOR’S SHRINE TO PROVE HER CLAIMS

A CASE at the Matero Local Court took a bizarre turn when a woman challenged magistrates to visit a witchdoctor’s shrine to prove her claims that another woman had stolen her money.

Melody Chibemba sued Tasila Banda for defamation of character after accusing her of stealing money from her Airtel Money booth.

On the day in question, Banda went to Chibemba’s booth to withdraw money. Shortly afterwards, Chibemba claimed a bag containing money had gone missing.

She told the court that she suspected Banda because only the two of them were present when the money allegedly disappeared.

But instead of evidence, Chibemba brought a witchdoctor’s revelation. She testified that she had consulted a witchdoctor in a bid to identify the culprit

According to Chibemba, the witchdoctor used spiritual means to reveal the person responsible for the theft and described a woman wearing a chitenge similar to the one Banda had worn on the material day.

Convinced that Banda was the culprit, Chibemba publicly accused her of theft.

She later challenged the court to visit the witchdoctor’s shrine to witness the process she had undergone and confirm her claims.

However, the court declined the request, stating that there was no legal basis for such an exercise.

Banda told the court: “Everyone at my trading place now thinks I am a thief. I am no longer at peace and I feel embarrassed wherever I go.”

Presiding over the matter, Magistrate Harriet Mulenga reconciled the two women and advised them to coexist peacefully as business associates.

GHellen Mwandila

Times of Zambia