WORK TOGETHER, MUNIR TELLS MAKEBI AND MUNDUBILE

….as he warns the opposition against costly political ego





Incarcerated former Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu has warned that political ego and disunity within the opposition could once again hand victory to the ruling party, drawing parallels with Zambia’s 2001 General Election.





Mr. Zulu recalled that former politicians Ben Mwila and General Godfrey Miyanda lost an opportunity to defeat the MMD because they chose to contest separately, arguing that their decision “left voters spread among them, handing Levy Mwanawasa an easy chance to win.”





He said history was now at risk of repeating itself.



He observed that the current opposition landscape was “mainly driven by ego and self-centeredness,” stressing that regime change could only be achieved if opposition leaders put aside personal ambitions and worked together.





According to Mr. Zulu, “these people who think they can face the enemy single-handedly and win are dreaming.”





Mr. Zulu further cautioned that unchecked ambition had consequences, stating that while some opposition figures were currently visiting colleagues in prison, “tomorrow, when their egos are allowed to play, we in these walls of confinement will be the ones visiting them.”





Turning to the Patriotic Front (PF), Mr. Zulu said it was no secret that the party had clear frontrunners, mentioning Makebi Zulu and Brian Mundubile.





He questioned whether either could win alone, asking, “if Makebi Zulu and Brian Mundubile all go it alone, will they individually win elections?”





He argued that a united ticket, with one serving as President and the other as running mate, would significantly boost the party’s chances.





Quoting Ecclesiastes 9:11, Mr. Zulu said timing and opportunity mattered more than speed or strength, adding that “time and chance seem to favor two individuals now.”





He urged other aspirants to consider yielding in the interest of unity.



Meanwhile, Mr. Zulu asserted that unless opposition leaders were willing to pursue a necessary fusion within the PF, they risked enabling the ruling party to “easily win the 2026 General Elections,” warning that there was “no other way out” if victory was the genuine objective.