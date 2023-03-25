WORLD CUP BOUND COPPER QUEENS MAKE GIANT LEAP ON FIFA RANKINGS

The Copper Queens have leaped to ninth place on the African continent and 77th in the world in what is steady climb to the top of the global game.

According to the latest FIFA Coca-Cola Rankings, the World Cup bound Copper Queens moved from 88th to 77th in the world to continue their upward trajectory.

Their Group C opponents at the Australia/New Zealand FIFA World Cup Spain, Japan, and Costa Rica seventh, eleventh and 36th respectively on the global charts.

Bruce Mwape’s Copper Queens have become a prominent feature in the women’s game having participated at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games where they were the only African team.

Nigeria is the highest ranked African team in 42nd position in the world while South Africa stands in 54th position with Cameroon in 56th.

Ghana is ranked 59th while Ivory Coast is in the 64th position with Equatorial Guinea ranked 71st while Morocco is 73rd.

Tunisia is just one slot above Zambia in 76th position.

Zambia is one of only four African countries that will be at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia& New Zealand.

The full African contingent comprises South Africa, Morocco, Nigeria and Zambia.