World Cup chaos: Bafana Bafana’s departure delayed over visa problems

Bafana Bafana’s journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico has faced delays. Visa complications forced the team to postpone their planned Sunday departure. They had ramped up preparations ahead of their opening match against Mexico on 11 June. However, administrative issues now disrupt their travel schedule and training plans.

Reports show squad members and technical staff still await visa approvals. Head coach Hugo Broos remains the only confirmed traveller with clearance. Consequently, the setback threatens their planned 10-day altitude training camp. Officials now depend on swift processing to restore the disrupted schedule.

Supporters react strongly to management concerns

Bafana Bafana also planned a friendly match against Jamaica before the tournament. The fixture was expected to fine-tune final preparations for the World Cup. Meanwhile, frustration spread widely among supporters on social media platforms. Many fans openly criticised team manager Vincent Tseka for the situation.

@Makute_M wrote: “What exactly is Vincent Tseka paid to do? Visa issues just a few days before the World Cup kicks off?”

@KB_Ramasimong wrote: “Reminder: Mr Vincent Tseka was never sanctioned for his unfathomable yellow card mistake. I wouldn’t be surprised he dropped the ball again as always.”

@_uHloni wrote: “Vincent Tseka, the same team manager who failed to pick up that Teboho Mokoena should sit up Lesotho match in the qualifiers and cost us three points is at it again.”

With less than two weeks remaining, officials aim to resolve issues quickly.