WORLD CUP SHOCKER! ENGLAND CAMP RAIDED AS THIEVES SWIPE KANE’S BOOTS AND LEAVE THREE LIONS WITH JUST ONE BALL





England’s World Cup preparations have been thrown into chaos after a dramatic theft at the team’s training base in Kansas City, where criminals reportedly made off with valuable equipment worth thousands of pounds.





Among the items stolen were custom-made boots belonging to star players Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, advanced coaching technology used by manager Thomas Tuchel’s staff, and almost the entire stock of training balls. The astonishing raid allegedly left the Three Lions with just a single ball available for training





The incident triggered an urgent response from both the Football Association and sportswear giant Nike, who are racing to fly replacement equipment from Europe to ensure England’s World Cup campaign stays on track.





Local law enforcement launched an immediate investigation and have already made initial arrests. Authorities are continuing their inquiries as England attempt to put the bizarre setback behind them and focus on their quest for World Cup glory. #focusst