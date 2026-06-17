BREAKING: World Leaders Burst Out Laughing After Trump Shows Up Late and Declares “I’m the Boss!”





President Trump arrived late to a high level economic session at the G7 Summit in France this week and was met with laughter from assembled world leaders after blurting out “I’m the boss!” as he walked into the room.





French President Emmanuel Macron had already started the meeting without him, telling the other leaders gathered for a discussion on global economic growth that they would begin without Trump while they waited for him to arrive. Several minutes later, Trump entered, made his now viral remark, then offered to let television cameras stay in the room before complaining that it was too hot and asking whether the venue had real air conditioning.





The moment was quickly clipped and shared widely online, with many pointing out the contrast between Trump’s comment and the room full of leaders who, on paper, answer to no one but their own nations and institutions.

Macron carried on with introductions as press were ushered out, and the working session continued on the topic of balanced and sustainable economic growth, a subject that has become increasingly fraught given the tariff battles and trade disruptions tied to the current administration’s economic approach.





The clip adds to a growing collection of moments from this year’s G7 where Trump’s presence has generated more attention for his behavior than for any policy outcomes, with world leaders increasingly appearing to humor him rather than engage with him as an equal partner on the world stage.