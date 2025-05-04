World’s first AI hospital opens in China



China has introduced Agent Hospital, the world’s first AI-driven virtual hospital, developed by researchers at Tsinghua University.



This pioneering platform, staffed by 14 AI doctors and four AI nurses, is poised to revolutionize medical education and diagnostic research.



Unlike conventional hospitals, Agent Hospital operates within a simulated environment where AI agents powered by advanced large language models diagnose and treat virtual patients.



The system can process up to 10,000 cases in just a few days, a workload that would take human doctors years to complete. It has achieved an impressive 93.06% accuracy rate on the MedQA dataset, particularly excelling in diagnosing respiratory diseases.



The platform is designed to train medical students, enhance AI diagnostic tools, and simulate complex medical scenarios such as pandemics.