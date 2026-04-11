Wreckage of Iranian Air Force Su-24MK seen under water in the Persian Gulf for the first time after the announcement of a two week ceasefire. They were being retrieved by Qatari divers.





The two bombers had taken off from Iran on March 2, 2026 ,and flew towards Qatar to bomb targets. One was to bomb Al Udeid Air Base where 10,000 US soldiers were based and the other Ras Laffan Refinery.





Qatari military forces issued a radio warning but received no response from the Iranian pilots , who had switched to very low-altitude flight to avoid radar detection. Another source said the bombers were visually identified and photographed carrying bombs and guided munitions.





Based on this evidence the Iranian bombers were classified as hostile, and a Qatari Air Force F-15 jet fighter was scrambled to intercept them. One source told CNN the bombers were just “two minutes” away from their targets when Qatar brought them down.





The Qatari fighter jet engaged the two bombers in an air battle before shooting them down, over the Persian Gulf. It was the first time Iran deployed manned aircraft to bomb targets outside the country during the war.