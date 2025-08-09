WWE legend John Cena has opened up about how fans played a major role in his decision to get a hair transplant.

The 17-time world champion, currently on his retirement tour, shared that it was fans who first made him aware of his thinning hair, often holding up signs pointing it out during events.

Speaking to People Magazine, Cena said: ‘When I’m trying to hide my hair loss the audience is just bringing it to light, like ‘you’re going bald’. I used it as a thing of the point of the story we were in just because I also want the audience to know I see your signs, the one that says ‘Bald John Cena’, I get it but I also know it’s something I’m going through.

‘I want to be genuine with that audience letting me know, either do some work or shave your head. They pushed me into going to see what my options were. I ended up getting a transplant last November and the crazy thing I came back I came back for the retirement tour starting in January.

‘So I’m like alright successful surgery but I’ve got to get out there and go. It was not easy.’