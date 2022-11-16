WYNTER KABIMBA THREATENS TO SUE THE GOVERNMENT FOR ENGAGING PRIVATE AUDIT FIRMS.

Economic Front Leader Wynter Kabimba says he will challenge the engagement of six private audit firms in the courts of law if the government does not explain why they have been contracted to undertake the work of the Auditor General.

Mr. Kabimba says he will deliver a letter of demand to Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane to explain why the government has engaged private firms to audit public debt.

Speaking at a joint briefing of opposition parties in Lusaka today, Mr. Kabimba has argued that it is unprecedented in the history of Zambia to engage private firms to audit the security wings.

And NDC President Saboi Imboela has accused the government of curtailing the freedoms of opposition political parties in the country.

She says the harassment of the opposition has become the order of the day.