Xi Jinping Gives YUGE praise to Trump at Beijing Banquet: Even the Chinese Leader Admits Trump Is Making America Great Again





President Trump is in Beijing wrapping up a high-stakes summit, and Chinese President Xi Jinping just delivered a stunning toast that has patriots cheering.



At the state banquet, Xi openly praised America’s comeback under Trump while linking it to China’s own ambitions.





Here’s the key part of Xi’s statement:



“The 250th anniversary of American independence, the over 300 million American people are reinvigorating the spirit of patriotism, innovation and enterprise, and ushering in a new journey for the development of the United States.”





“The people of China and the United States are both great peoples, achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and making America great again, can go hand in hand. We can help each other succeed and advance the well-being of the whole world!”