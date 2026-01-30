YO MAPS REVEALS HOW REAL ESTATE, NOT MUSIC, PAYS HIS BILLS





Award-winning singer, Yo Maps, has revealed that music is not his primary source of income, dispelling the belief that Zambian artists earn heavily from their craft.





Speaking on the Phoenix Breakfast show with Chimweka and Hope Tha Duchess, the All African Music Awards (AFRIMA) Best Male Southern African Artist said real estate currently generates most of his income and finances his music career.





He disclosed that the business of buying and selling land accounts for about 70 percent of his investment in music, a consistent act that requires a lot of sacrifice.





Yo Maps noted that many local artists earn less than the public assumes and emphasized that better branding and reinvestment in one’s craft are key to increasing value and earning power in the industry.



PHOENIX FM