YO MAPS SUMMONED BY RTSA FOR BREAKING ‘TRAFFIC RULES’ WHILE CELEBRATING AFRIMA WIN

The Road Transport and Safety Agency(RTSA) has this evening through their social media called on top Zambian artist YO MAPS to present himself at their headquarters at his convenient time this week.

The call to the stand comes after the singer’s arrival from Lagos, Nigeria, where he won Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

With a motorcade, the singer drove from the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport through Kalingalinga with fans chanting and showing support as he headed to his destination.

RTSA cited to breach in Road Traffic Act No. 8 of 2022 Section 180 (j) and Part 3, which it said states that:

“No person having a motor vehicle on a public road shall permit any person, or animal to occupy the roof, any step or running board or any other place on top of a vehicle while the vehicle is in motion.” and “No passenger in a vehicle on a public road shall permit any part of the passengers body to protrude beyond the vehicle.”

Furthermore, RTSA expressed displeasure as this is not the first time the superstar is being summoned, engaged, and educated over the same matter.

Social users have responded to RTSA with questions on why similar actions were not extended to IShow Speed who a few days ago performed similar action.

Well, when all the celebrations of winning an AFRIMA award are over, singer YO MAPS will have up to Saturday to present himself at RTSA headquarters.