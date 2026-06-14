YOU CAN NOW CAMPAIGN, WE HAVE LIFTED THE SUSPENSION, ECZ TELLS GARY NKOMBO & OTHER POLITICAL PARTIES IN MAZABUKA

Gary Nkombo can Campaign-ECZ



ECZ LIFTS SUSPENSION OF CAMPAIGN ACTIVITIES IN MAZABUKA CENTRAL

CONSITVENCY





The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has lifted the suspension of all political campaign activities in Mazabuka Central Constituency, with immediate effect.





This decision follows the review of the prevailing situation in consultation with relevant stakeholders.





The review has confirmed that the conditions and measures required to ensure a peaceful, secure, and conducive campaign environment have been fully met.