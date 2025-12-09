“YOU HAVE A NUCLEAR PLANT ON YOUR SOIL… DO NOT LET THEM TURN OFF YOUR LIGHT”



-Russian President Vladmir Putin advises Traore in the face of Nigeria’s call to deploy soldiers into the Sahel





My dear friend Traoré,



The last time you visited me in Moscow, you asked a very interesting question: “Your Excellency, we are still developing in the Sahel and still trying to find our footing with development and finances — why would we need a nuclear plant?”

In five words I answered you: “For the rainy days, my friend.”





You see, the AES has a very bright future in the emerging new world order.

Every one of us who has survived the storms of this continent can tell you that freedom is never handed to you — it is earned, often through blood and sacrifice. The Chinese, the Indians, and we Russians can all testify to that.





As a former career intelligence officer in the KGB, I knew from the very beginning that there would be rainy days ahead for the Sahel states. The merchants of war and the old colonial powers will never willingly allow you to rise. That is why I advised — and personally invested in — the construction of that nuclear plant on your soil.





Traoré, do not let them extinguish your light. The plant is at your disposal. Use it when the time is right.



With warm regards,



President Vladmir Putin