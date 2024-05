SOME OF LT. GENERAL RONNIE SHIKAPWASHA’S LAST WORDS REVEALED

By Darius Choonya

After being sh0t, Lt General Ronnie Shikapwasha, allegedly, told his wife these words, “You see Jane, I am dyîng because of your inf!delity.”

He allegedly also said, “you have k!lled me because of your inf!delity”.

A witness, Vannesa Shikapwasha, who is also the deceased’s daughter has testified in the ongoing murd£r trial at the Lusaka High Court.

Credit: Diamond TV