YOU WERE UPND & AFTER BEING LEFT OUT YOU FILED IN AS AN INDEPENDENT. ARTICLE 51 YAKANA. Provided you didn’t tender in a formal resignation, ECZ considers you a member of a political party & therefore your nomination will be cancelled and you will be removed from the ballot.





Resign from the party if you still have time. In short they are saying you can’t serve two masters choose one ukuya independent or being a member of the party.





You can’t be supporting a political party and using it’s colors and presidential candidate yet still claiming to be an independent candidate.





Read Bill 7 bane and for your own information read the electoral process act too.



Matomola Likwanya

UPND Spokesperson for Lusaka