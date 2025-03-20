YOUNG COPPER QUEENS SET FOR UEFA FRIENDSHIP CUP….as Mwila Names Provisional Squad



Zambia U20 Women’s National Team coach Florence Mwila has named a 26-member provisional squad for the 2025 UEFA Friendship Cup set for Turkey from 31 March to 10 April.





Mwila, who will be assisted by Charity Nthala and goalkeeper coach Sarah Chungu has named a mix of U17 graduates and U20 players who fall into the U18 category. The final squad will have 20 players.





Current U17 players Natasha Nkaka, Lweendo Hanongo and Masela Sekeseke have also made the cut after playing a crucial role in securing the Copper Princesses’ passage to the final round of the U17 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers.





The Young Copper Queens are in Group A alongside hosts Turkey, Colombia and Thailand while Group B has East Africans Tanzania, Finland, Lebanon and Jamaica.



The UEFA Friendship Cup is a new initiative aimed at creating opportunities for talented young players to gain additional experience playing international football against teams from different confederations.





This year’s U18 women’s edition will be hosted by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) at its national training centre in Riva near Istanbul, bringing together eight national teams from five different confederations.



Zambia and Tanzania are only teams from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to be invited for this year’s tournament, which will provide a unique opportunity for technical staff and players to grow both on and off the pitch.





UEFA seeks to offer a platform for players to experience different playing styles and cultures, be able to exchange knowledge and learn from each other and have new networks from across the globe.





26-MEMBER PROVISIONAL SQUAD



GOALKEEPERS

Cynthia Mushili (Nchanga Queens), Margaret Phiri (Elite Ladies), Lucy Ndebe (Marvellous Girls)





DEFENDERS

Margaret Gondwe (Green Buffaloes), Saliya Mwanza (Elite Ladies), Chimwemwe Banda (Football Chance Foundation), Natasha Nkaka (Choma Warriors), Mwaziona Sakala (Chipata Girls), Fridah Mbao (Pataaki), Dorcas Kupanda (Kansanshi Dynamos), Lweendo Hanongo (Driven Queens), Esther Musialela (ZANACO Ladies)





MIDFIELDERS

Eunice Bwalya, Harriet Matipa (both YASA Queens), Zangose Blessings Zulu (Pataaki), Tricia Mabamba, Brenda Mwewa (both Nchanga Queens), Mapalo Lumya (Nkana Queens), Mary Mukupa (Red Arrows)





STRIKERS

Bwalya Namute Chileshe (Green Buffaloes), Ruth Muwowo (Amazing Grace) Gift Chilwizhi (Kamfinsa Blue Eagles), Theresa Nayame (Ntindi Shining Stars), Masela Sekeseke (Red Arrows), Judith Phiri (FC MUZA), Ireen Mweemba (Marvellous Girls)