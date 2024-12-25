Young Thug Addresses Leaked Jail Call With Boxer Devin Haney’s Wife

Young Thug has cleared the air after footage leaked of him having an intimate conversation with Devin Haney’s wife Leena Sayed while he was in jail.

The phone call, which dates back to July 2022 — two months after Thug was arrested on racketeering charges — features the two of them having an emotional exchange that lasts around 15 minutes.

At one point during the call, Thug tells Sayed — who reportedly married Haney in 2023 and shares a child with the fighter — to move on and “find love,” indicating that they were romantically involved.

The Instagram model then sobs and replies: “Why would you say that? I don’t like anyone but you […] I want you.”

Thugger, who was also dating Mariah The Scientist at the time, becomes emotional himself and tells Sayed that he doesn’t want to “burden”

her.

After regaining her composure, Sayed tells the Atlanta rapper that she “loves” him, adding: “Everyone knows this.”

Young Thug, who was recently released from jail after striking a plea deal in his YSL RICO case, addressed the leak on X (formerly Twitter) in a number of posts.

“Them n-ggas don showed they hands, them n-ggas ain’t in… #saytwin,” he wrote. “Man me and twin was talking bout some whole other serious shit, I don’t know y she spoke on loving other people or anything else cause ain giving no fuck bout no hoes or n-ggas I’m the capital P lol that’s my twin and nothing else. Never have never will lol.”

The Punk rapper then appeared to reference his relationship with Mariah: “I can have that lil shit right now if I wanted it, but she been pushing the p harder then n-ggas lol that’s the twin…I got who I want.”

Sayed also reacted to the footage and claimed that it precedes her relationship with Haney: “That video was before I met my bd… I would never talk to Thug or any other man.”