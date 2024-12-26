Young Thug Issues Public Apology To Mariah The Scientist Amid Leaked Jail Calls

Young Thug has issued a public apology to his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist following multiple leaked jail calls that likely rocked the boat in their relationship.

In a post to X on Christmas Eve (December 24), the rapper wrote: “Sorry to my baby for all this bullshit on the internet. I love u baby and fuck em all we know what’s up with us!”

In one call that leaked this week, Thugger discussed how much Mariah loves him – to the point that it worries him.

“[She loves me] too much. Sometimes too much,” Thug said. “[It scares me how much] because it’s like man if I do something, if I smack something or something like that, you’d probably be devastated.”

He also admitted to calling at least 10 other women each time he hops on the phone, and at one point asked his friend to text another woman to get in touch with her.

In a second leaked video dating back to 2022, Thug is seen having an emotional conversation with boxer Devin Haney’s partner, Laney.

After that video hit the web, both Thug and Laney issued statements.

“That video was before I met my bd… I would never talk to thug or any other man,” Laney said on her Instagram Story.

On X, Thug wrote: “Man me and twin was talking bout some whole other serious shit, I don’t know y she spoke on loving other people or anything else cause ain giving no fuck bout no hoes or n-ggas I’m the capital P lol that’s my twin and nothing else. Never have never will lol. I can have that lil shit right now if I wanted it, but she been pushing the p harder then niggas lol that’s the twin…I got who I want.”

Laney didn’t seem to take kindly to Thug’s reply, adding to her story afterward: “lol i’m nobody’s twin I’m 100% down for my baby daddy with whatever he do and whoever else he fuck with and that’s why y’all mad.”

Young Thug has been in hot water with Mariah The Scientist before – like when fans noticed photos of his ex-fiancée Jerrika Karlae on the wall of his jail cell.



In January, bodycam footage of Thugga’s cell being searched for contraband appeared online. The footage dates back to June 2022, per the timestamp in the video.

On the wall was a picture of him and Karlae from their time as a couple, as well as a number of other photos of her scattered alongside pictures of Mariah.