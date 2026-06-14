Zambia already has a system of performance contracts within Government- Celestine Mukandila

By Celestine Mukandila

WHEN A PRESIDENT IS DETACHED FROM REALITY AND GOVERNANCE



Sir, Zambia already has a system of performance contracts within Government. Announcing what is already in place is not a solution to the serious challenges facing our nation.





The real issue is not the absence of performance contracts, but the lack of tangible results for the Zambian people despite years of promises. Citizens are looking for jobs, lower prices, improved public services, and economic opportunities, not the repackaging of existing policies as new initiatives.





Mr. President, those advising you appear increasingly disconnected from the realities on the ground. As your tenure draws to a close, one of your final acts should be to part ways with those who continue to mislead you and present old measures as fresh solutions.





Zambians deserve leadership that is focused on delivery, accountability, and addressing the pressing needs of the people.