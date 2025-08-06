Zambia Caught in a Visa Bond Trap: Is the American Dream Worth $15,000?





Amb. Anthony Mukwita wrote-



6 Aug 25



Starting August 20, 2025, Zambians hoping to visit the United States for business or leisure will need to post a refundable visa bond of up to $15,000. That’s not just a steep price, it’s a mountain.

At today’s exchange rate of ZK22.52 per dollar, that’s ZK337, 800. For most Zambians, whose median daily income hovers around ZK45, this bond is not just unaffordable, and it’s laughable. Or tragic. Or both.





Now ask yourself: what could ZK337, 800 do for you here at home? Build a small house yes!

• It could build a classroom block for 70 students.



• It could drill a borehole to bring clean water to an entire village.

• It could fund local entrepreneurship and create jobs.

Instead, it’s being used to buy a chance at the American dream, a dream that’s increasingly looking like a gated community with a very expensive entry fee.



易 Why Zambia?

The U.S. says it’s about visa overstays. In FY2023, 388 out of 3,493 Zambian visitors overstayed, that’s 11.1%. High ratio, low volume. But still, Zambia made the list.

Other reasons cited include:

• Weak passport vetting systems

• Limited cooperation on deportations

• Foreign policy concerns, including corruption



But here’s the kicker: countries with higher overstay volumes, like Brazil and Colombia, aren’t on the list. So is this really about security, or selective scrutiny? Think about bro!

Rights groups like Amnesty International call it a “legalized shakedown.” I call it a wake-up call, like the plug off USAID.





 Do We Still Need Uncle Sam?



Zambia is rich, not just in minerals, but in potential.

• We’ve got vast land ripe for agriculture.

• We’ve got copper, cobalt, and gold beneath our feet.

• We’ve got youthful energy waiting to be unleashed.

• Youthful population name it.





So why are we still chasing visas like they’re golden tickets?

Let’s flip the narrative. Instead of exporting our dreams, let’s build them here. Let’s make Zambia the destination, not the departure lounge.





 Quotable Reality Check



“If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, build a borehole.”



A Zambian proverb I just made up.

“The American dream for Africans is now a $15,000 gamble.”

– Reality, 2025 edition





“Paradise isn’t a place you flee from. It’s a place you build.”

– Let’s start building Zambia. It’s a potential paradise.





 Make Paradise Home

The visa bond is more than a policy, it’s a mirror. It reflects how we’re seen, and how we see ourselves.

So let’s ask the hard question:

Is it worth it?

What if we made Zambia the place people dream of going to?

Not for much but as an international relations scholar and author I just find myself trying to make sense out of international news. Here below are some stats you might find useful and speak intelligently about this matter beyond speculation.





As of August 2025, the U.S. visa bond pilot program affects the following African countries, either directly or through related restrictions:

 Countries with Full Visa Suspensions

These nations face complete bans on certain visa categories:

• Libya

• Somalia

• Sudan



 Countries with Partial Visa Suspensions

These face restrictions on specific visa types or categories:

• Eritrea

• South Sudan

• Sierra Leone

 Countries under Review or Facing Visa Bonds

These countries are either part of the visa bond pilot or may be added based on overstay rates and vetting concerns:

• Zambia  (confirmed: $5,000–$15,000 bond required)

• Malawi  (confirmed: $5,000–$15,000 bond required)



• Nigeria

• Angola

• Liberia

• Mauritania

• Burkina Faso

• Cabo Verde

• Cameroon

• Chad

• DR Congo

• Equatorial Guinea

• Gambia

• Benin

• Mali

• Republic of Congo

• Sao Tome and Principe

• Zimbabwe



These countries were flagged due to:

• High visa overstay rates (often above 10%)

• Weak passport vetting systems

• Limited cooperation on deportations

• Foreign policy concerns, including corruption and governance issues.

Amb. Anthony Mukwita is an International Relations Analyst and Author.